Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

NYSE ANF opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

