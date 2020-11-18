Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.02

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 1081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 750,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

