Acasti Pharma (ACST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) is set to announce its 9/30/2020 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.11. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

ACST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

