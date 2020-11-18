Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACST has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

ACST stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

