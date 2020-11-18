Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ACST has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Aegis cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.
ACST stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.11.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.
