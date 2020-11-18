Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

