Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AFIB stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.