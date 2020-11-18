adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €310.00 ($364.71) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €262.63 ($308.97).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €277.60 ($326.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €276.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €251.58. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.