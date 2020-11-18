Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 47.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,506 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $95,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $7,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,686 shares of company stock worth $10,225,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

