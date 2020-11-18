Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $512,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 18,820 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,303.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at $901,820.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,686 shares of company stock worth $10,225,817 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 269,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492,506 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,078,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

