Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.27

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $89.37, with a volume of 7900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

