Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGRX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. BidaskClub cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

