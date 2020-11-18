Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $120,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 550,105 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after buying an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,837,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

Shares of A opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

