Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 302.6% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AGTK stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Agritek has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Agritek
