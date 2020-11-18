Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 302.6% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGTK stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Agritek has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Agritek alerts:

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.