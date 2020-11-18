Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.89

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aligos Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.