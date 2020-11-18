Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €232.00 ($272.94) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €207.38 ($243.98).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €198.06 ($233.01) on Monday. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €174.09.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.