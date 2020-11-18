Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 117.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,344,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.