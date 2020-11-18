Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.