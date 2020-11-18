Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.91

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 47487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,906,355 shares of company stock worth $109,943,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

