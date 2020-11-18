Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 472863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.