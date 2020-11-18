Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cormark upped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$10.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.40.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

