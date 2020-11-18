Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,423,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.98% of Amcor worth $1,209,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

