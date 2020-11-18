Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 535.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.