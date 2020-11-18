Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.
Shares of AEE opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 535.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.