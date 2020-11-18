Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.