American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($20.11) Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($20.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($20.22). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

AAL opened at $12.70 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

