American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.22 million. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSWA stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $541.77 million, a PE ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

