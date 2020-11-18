American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Water Works by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.92.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

