America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) PT Raised to $154.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $128.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of CRMT opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $31,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

