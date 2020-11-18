AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.88. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.