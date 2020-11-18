Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.87

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 22737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,775.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and sold 376,620 shares worth $5,759,409. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

