Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.39.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

