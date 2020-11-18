Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

Shares of ADI opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.96. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

