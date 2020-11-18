Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

QSR stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

