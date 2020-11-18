Analysts Offer Predictions for CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

CYBR stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

