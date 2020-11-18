Analysts Offer Predictions for HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HD Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HDS. UBS Group started coverage on HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

