Analysts Set Expectations for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$16.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.46. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

