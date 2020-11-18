Analyzing Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Valmont Industries and Williams Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries 5.17% 14.67% 6.03% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Valmont Industries and Williams Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries $2.77 billion 1.25 $153.77 million $7.06 22.96 Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valmont Industries and Williams Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valmont Industries currently has a consensus price target of $139.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.26%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industries has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Williams Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete pole structures for the utility transmission, and distribution applications; renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Irrigation segment manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. This segment also provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture; and technology for precision agriculture. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

