Analyzing Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Its Rivals

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Conglomerates” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Virgin Galactic to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic Competitors N/A N/A -19.80

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 1 8 0 2.89 Virgin Galactic Competitors 58 209 278 4 2.42

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. As a group, “Conglomerates” companies have a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Virgin Galactic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic Competitors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats its peers on 3 of the 4 factors compared.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

