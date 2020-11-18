AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) & Its Peers Financial Survey

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AnPac Bio-Medical Science to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|$1.56 million
|-$14.52 million
|-2.10
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|$819.25 million
|$36.78 million
|89.05
AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AnPac Bio-Medical Science. AnPac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|270
|923
|1253
|93
|2.46
As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 10.03%. Given AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AnPac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|-147.49%
|-38.13%
|-22.18%
Summary
AnPac Bio-Medical Science competitors beat AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.
