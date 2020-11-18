Antero Midstream Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a report issued on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

AM stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.