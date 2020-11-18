Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.47.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.