Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.
ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.
Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.79. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.
About Aramark
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
