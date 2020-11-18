Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.79. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,656,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 325,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $63,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 21.2% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

