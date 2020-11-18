Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

ARMK stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.79. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 2,604,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

