Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.
ARMK stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.79. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.
About Aramark
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
