Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.40

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Get Arconic alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.