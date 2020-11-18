Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.26

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 1206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

Several analysts have commented on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $186,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,126 shares of company stock worth $1,789,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Argan by 73.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Argan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 77.9% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 237,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 103,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

