Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 255,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

