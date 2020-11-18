Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,400 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the October 15th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ARTL opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system and related signaling pathways. Its product pipeline includes ART27.13, a cannabinoid agonist for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a CBD cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder; and ART26.12, a FABP5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.