Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($7.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($7.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.90). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($8.85) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $159.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $178.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 67.62% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $102,740,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $33,952,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 118,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

