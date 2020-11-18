ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.63

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 6049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Get ASGN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.27.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. Research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 107.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.