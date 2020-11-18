Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

NYSE ASH opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 48,939.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,425,000 after acquiring an additional 641,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after acquiring an additional 267,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

