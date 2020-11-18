Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.60), with a volume of 39694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.59).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

In other news, insider Andrew Watkins bought 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £4,978.40 ($6,504.31).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

